COVID: 71 more victims confirmed today

June 22, 2021   08:29 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed 71 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (June 21).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 2,704.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 38 females and 33 males.

One of them is aged below 30 years, thirteen are between 30-59 years and the remaining 57 are aged 60 and above.

