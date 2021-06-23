Fairly heavy rains expected in some areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu district in the evening or night.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly or westerly in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.