1,890 more patients recover from novel coronavirus
June 23, 2021 05:10 pm
The Ministry of Health says that another 1,890 patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have been discharged after completing their recovery.
This increases the country’s coronavirus recoveries to 211,186.
Sri Lanka has thus far confirmed a total of 243,913 positive cases of Covid-19 while 30,094 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.
The death toll due to the virus currently stands at 2,704.