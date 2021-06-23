1,890 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

June 23, 2021   05:10 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,890 patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have been discharged after completing their recovery. 

This increases the country’s coronavirus recoveries to 211,186.

Sri Lanka has thus far confirmed a total of 243,913 positive cases of Covid-19 while 30,094 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

The death toll due to the virus currently stands at 2,704.

