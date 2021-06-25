Showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says showers can be expected at times in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will unfold at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts in the evening or night.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in North-western and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The Meteorology Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly or westerly in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be south-westerly in other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60)kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.