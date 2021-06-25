Coronavirus: 48 new deaths take total to 2,862

June 25, 2021   08:17 pm

Sri Lanka has recorded 48 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director General of Health Services yesterday (June 24).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 2,862.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 22 females and 26 males.

Eleven victims are aged between 30-59 years and the remaining 37 are aged 60 and above.

