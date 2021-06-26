Showers possible in four districts today

Showers will occur at times in Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Colombo, Gampaha, Kegalle, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts in the evening or night.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly or westerly in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be south-westerly in other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.