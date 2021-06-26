COVID cases confirmed in Sri Lanka cross 250,000

The Ministry of Health says 1,086 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (June 26).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 251,012.

As per statistics, 31,310 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count climbed to 216,840 today as 2,172 patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus had returned to health. According to official data, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,905.