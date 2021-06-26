Daily coronavirus case tally moves to 1,801

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 715 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,801.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 251,727.

As many as 216,840 recoveries and 2,905 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 32,025 active cases are currently under medical care.