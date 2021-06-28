Sri Lanka confirms 41 new COVID deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 41 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (June 27).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 2,985.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 17 females and 24 males.

Two of them are aged below 30 years, six victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 33 are aged 60 and above.