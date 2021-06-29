Updated announcement on isolation orders
June 29, 2021 07:38 am
Several localities in Colombo and Gampaha districts have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (June 29), the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced.
Thereby, the following areas will be under isolation orders until further notice:
Colombo District
• All parts of Sinhapura GN Division except Sanhidasevana Apartment Complex
Gampaha District
• Galborella 100 Watta GN Division
Meanwhile, the isolation orders imposed on the following areas have been lifted effective from this morning:
Nuwara-Eliya District
• Kaludamada GN Division
• Hapugasthalawa GN Division
• Weerapura GN Division
• Pahala Goraka Oya GN Division
Gampaha District
• All parts of Yatihena GN Division except Polhena Road, Lake View Road and BOI Road up to Lake Road
• All parts of Siyambalapewatta GN Division except Upul Wasantha Road, Ariyadasa Withanage Road, end of Ariyadasa Withanage Road, Devala Road, Siyambalapewatta Kaduboda Road
Galle District
• Bolthuduwa Village in Gonagala GN Division
Ampara District
• Nawa Walathapitiya Village
Batticaloa District
• Meeravodi East 207
• Meeravodi West 207 B
• Manchakolai Baduriya 207 A