Updated announcement on isolation orders

June 29, 2021   07:38 am

Several localities in Colombo and Gampaha districts have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (June 29), the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced.

Thereby, the following areas will be under isolation orders until further notice:

Colombo District
Kolonnawa Police Area
• All parts of Sinhapura GN Division except Sanhidasevana Apartment Complex

Gampaha District
Kelaniya Police Area
• Galborella 100 Watta GN Division

 

Meanwhile, the isolation orders imposed on the following areas have been lifted effective from this morning:

Nuwara-Eliya District
Kotmale Police Area
• Kaludamada GN Division
• Hapugasthalawa GN Division
• Weerapura GN Division
• Pahala Goraka Oya GN Division

Gampaha District
Biyagama Police Area
• All parts of Yatihena GN Division except Polhena Road, Lake View Road and BOI Road up to Lake Road

Meegahawatta Police Area
• All parts of Siyambalapewatta GN Division except Upul Wasantha Road, Ariyadasa Withanage Road, end of Ariyadasa Withanage Road, Devala Road, Siyambalapewatta Kaduboda Road

Galle District
Induruwa Police Area
• Bolthuduwa Village in Gonagala GN Division

Ampara District
Samanturai Police Area
• Nawa Walathapitiya Village

Batticaloa District
Valachchenai Police Area
• Meeravodi East 207
• Meeravodi West 207 B
• Manchakolai Baduriya 207 A

