Showers expected in parts of the country later today

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers can be expected in Western and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu, district in the evening or night.

The Meteorology Department has urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly or westerly in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Winds will be south-westerly in other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to 50kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.