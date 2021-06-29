Coronavirus: 2,222 more patients return to health

As many as 2,222 more novel coronavirus patients were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours as they have returned to health, the Ministry of Health says.

This brings the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in the country to 223,471.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 255,508 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 29,093 of them are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the outbreak of the pandemic meanwhile stands at 2,985.