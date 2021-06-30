Sri Lanka records 47 new COVID-related deaths

Sri Lanka has registered 47 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director General of Health Services on Saturday (June 29).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 3,077.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 31 females and 16 males.

One of the victims was aged below 30 years, 12 were between 30-59 years and the remaining 34 were aged 60 and above.