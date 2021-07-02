Fairly heavy rains above 75 mm expected in some areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

According to the department’s forecast, fairly heavy rains above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

The wind speed can increase up to (30-40) kmph at times over western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (55-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph in the other sea areas.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.