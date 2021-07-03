Three Sri Lankans arrested in India over international drug trafficking case

July 3, 2021   03:39 pm

The Tamil Nadu Q-Branch in India, in coordination with the state’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday, nabbed three Sri Lankan nationals from Angamaly in connection with an international drug trafficking case.

The three had been residing in a leased house adjacent to Auxilium college of education in Kidangoor near Angamaly, foreign media reported. 

While one individual had been apprehended from Kidangoor, the two others were nabbed from Athani. All three have been shifted to the ATS office in Nedumbassery.

It has been learned that the individual detained in Kidangoor had been staying along with his family. Police said the trio was also involved in other crimes reported in Tamil Nadu. They had been staying at Angamaly using fake ID cards. 

The names of the two persons were Sharavanan and Kumar respectively while the third person’s name is yet to be ascertained, Indian police added.

-Agencies

