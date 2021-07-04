Spells of showers likely in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district in the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be Westerly or south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.