Coronavirus: 1,323 more patients return to health

As many as 1,323 more novel coronavirus patients were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours as they have recovered from the infection, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday (July 04).

This brings the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in the country to 233,317.

According to official data, Sri Lanka has so far reported 264,057 positive cases of COVID-19, however, 27,549 of them are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the outbreak of the pandemic meanwhile stands at 3,191.