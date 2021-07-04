Daily coronavirus case tally moves to 1,517

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 495 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,517.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 265,630.

As many as 233,317 recoveries and 3,236 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 29,122 active cases are currently under medical care.