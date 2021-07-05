581 new COVID cases reported, low numbers due to health sector strikes - Army Chief

The Ministry of Health reports that another 581 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (July 05).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 266,211.

The low number of reported cases is due to the delays and decreased testing due to strikes of health sector trade unions, Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) General Shavendra Silva said.

Presently 28,033 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 234,942.