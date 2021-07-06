Committee report on clash at Parliament presented to Speaker

The report of the committee appointed to look into the clash that took place in Parliament chamber and its premises on April 21, 2021 was submitted to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane today (July 06).

The report was handed over by the chairperson of the committee, Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, the media unit of the Parliament said in a statement.



The occasion was attended by Minister Chamal Rajapaksa and MP Anura Priyadarshana Yapa who served as members of the committee and the secretary to the committee, Assistant Secretary General of Parliament Tikiri Jayathilake.

Noting that the committee has considered at length the possible adverse effects of such incidents on the entire Parliament, the committee’s chairperson stated that short- and long-term measures that can be taken to prevent such incidents in the future were also included in the report.

This committee was appointed by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on April 23 to recommend necessary steps that should be taken to prevent the recurrence of similar situations.

Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Keheliya Rambukwella, State Minister Susil Premajayantha, MPs Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Imtiaz Bakeer Marker, R.M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara and M.A. Sumanthiran served as the members of the said committee.