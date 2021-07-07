Nearly 75 mm rainfall expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western, Southern and Central provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

The Met. Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Pottuvil.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to 60 kmph in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.