Samantha Vidyarathna, Namal Karunaratne arrested after surrender

Five including Samantha Vidyarathna and Namal Karunaratne have been arrested for violating quarantine regulations, says Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

They had surrendered to the Bogahakumbura Police this morning (July 07).

Reportedly, the former JVP Provincial Councillor and the national organiser of All Ceylon Farmers’ Federation and the other arrestees have taken part in a protest on the 1st of July at Boralanda, in violation of the quarantine regulations.

The police said the arrestees will be produced before Welimada Court later today.