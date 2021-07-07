Trial-at-Bar appointed to hear case against Hemasiri and Pujith

July 7, 2021   11:03 am

The Chief Justice has appointed a special three-bench Trial-at-Bar at the Colombo High Court to hear the case against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former IGP Pujith Jayasundera on negligence of duties and failure to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks. 

In May, the Attorney General exhibited information in the Colombo High Court consisting of 800 charges against Jayasundara and Fernando, in respect of those killed and injured in the Easter Sunday attacks.

They have been charged in two separate Trials-at-Bar for the offences of murder, attempted murder for their serious lapses and grave omissions to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings.

The former IGP and former defence secretary have been accused of neglecting the prior intelligence input on the impending attacks, thereby failing to prevent the loss of life.

Nine suicide bombers, belonging to local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS, carried out coordinated blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on the Easter Sunday in 2019.

A special presidential panel recently recommended that criminal action be taken against both Fernando, Jayasundera and several other senior defense officials.

The trial of Fernando and Jayasundera is to be held before the 3-member bench for murder and attempted murder.

