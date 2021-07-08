Sri Lanka confirms 40 new COVID deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 40 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (July 07).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 3,391.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 11 females and 29 males.

Twelve of the victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 28 are aged 60 and above.