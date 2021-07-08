COVID: 842 new infections confirmed today

The Ministry of Health says 842 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (July 08).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far 269,518.

According to official data, more than 26,000 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The recoveries count climbed to 239,584 today with 1,453 patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pandemic outbreak in Sri Lanka reached 3, 3,391 as the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 40 new fatalities today.