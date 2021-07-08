Daily coronavirus case tally moves to 1,223

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 381 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,223.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 269,946.

As many as 239,584 recoveries and 3,391 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 27,011 active cases are currently under medical care.