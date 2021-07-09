Coronavirus: 551 fresh cases move daily count to 1,515

The Health Ministry says 551 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 today (July 09) as the daily count of positive cases reached 1,515.

According to the Government Information Department, all new cases reported today have been associated with the New Year cluster, which has recorded a total of 263,636 virus infections since mid-April this year.

The new development has brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 271,461.

Official data showed that as many as 241,035 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 3,434.

More than 27,000 are currently under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.