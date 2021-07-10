1,804 more coronavirus patients discharged upon recovery

As many as 1,804 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, says the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 242,839.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 271,483 total cases of Covid-19 while more than 25,000 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 3,434.