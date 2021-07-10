COVID death toll moves up with 33 new victims

Sri Lanka has registered 33 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director General of Health Services on Friday (July 09).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 3,467.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 19 males and 14 females.

Reportedly, one of the victims is a female aged below 30 years. Among the other victims are two males and three females aged between 30-59 years and 17 males and 10 females aged 60 and above.