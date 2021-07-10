Sri Lanka confirms 919 new COVID cases

The Ministry of Health says 919 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (July 10).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far 272,402.

According to official data, 26,129 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The recoveries count climbed to 242,839 today with 1,804 more patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pandemic outbreak in Sri Lanka reached 3,467 as the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 33 new fatalities today.