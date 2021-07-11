The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 35 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (July 10).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 3,502.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 18 females and 17 males.

None of them are aged below 30 years, ten victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 25 are aged 60 and above.