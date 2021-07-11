Coronavirus: 506 new cases take daily count to 1,492

The Health Ministry stated that 506 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 today (July 11) as the daily count of positive cases reached 1,492.

According to the Government Information Department, all new cases reported today have been associated with the New Year cluster, which has recorded a total of 266,643 virus infections since mid-April this year.

The new development has brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 274,523.

Official data showed that as many as 244,437 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 3,502.

More than 26,000 are currently under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.