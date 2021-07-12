Sri Lanka reports 31 more COVID-19 deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 31 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (July 12).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 3,533.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 15 females and 16 males.

None of them are aged below 30 years, five victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 26 are aged 60 and above.