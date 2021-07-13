Daily coronavirus cases count moves to 1,404

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 522 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,404.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 277,519.

As many as 247,569 recoveries and 3,574 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 26,417 active cases are currently under medical care.