Sri Lanka confirms 37 new COVID deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 37 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (July 13).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 3,611.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 19 females and 18 males.

None of them are aged below 30 years, seven victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 30 are aged 60 and above.