Sri Lanka reports 50 more COVID-19 deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 50 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (July 14).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 3,661.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 21 females and 29 males.

None of them are aged below 30 years, twelve victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 38 are aged 60 and above.