Fairly heavy showers expected in some areas

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts during in the evening or night. Fairly Heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

The Met. Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Mullaitivu to Pottuvil via Batticaloa during in the evening or night

Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.