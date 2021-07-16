Coronavirus: 918 more patients discharged upon recovery

Coronavirus: 918 more patients discharged upon recovery

July 16, 2021   04:39 pm

As many as 918 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, says the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 254,871.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 280,543 cases of COVID-19 in total and more than 22,000 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 3,661.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories