Sri Lanka records 41 new COVID-related deaths

Sri Lanka has registered 41 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director General of Health Services on Friday (July 16).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 3,702.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 23 males and 18 females.

Reportedly, among the victims are 09 males and 03 females aged between 30-59 years and 14 males and 18 females aged 60 and above.