Heavy rainfall above 100 mm expected in three provinces

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm expected in three provinces

July 17, 2021   08:17 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during in the evening or night. 

Meanwhile, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces.

The Met. Department urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mullaitivu to Pottuvil via Batticaloa during in the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories