Heavy rainfall above 100 mm expected in three provinces

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during in the evening or night.

Meanwhile, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces.

The Met. Department urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mullaitivu to Pottuvil via Batticaloa during in the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.