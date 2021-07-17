Plans afoot by Police to resolve public issues at village level

July 17, 2021   09:59 am

Sri Lanka Police is making plans to initiate a mechanism to resolve public issues at village level through community police units.

Its pilot project is expected to be kicked off on Monday (July 19).

Speaking in this regard, Senior DIG in charge of Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon said the aim of this program is to carry out crime prevention duties directly through rural community police units.

Handing over the manuals containing guidelines for the relevant program took place at the Police Field Force Headquarters on Friday afternoon (July 16).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories