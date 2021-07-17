31 new COVID victims take death toll to 3,733

Sri Lanka has registered 31 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director General of Health Services on Saturday (July 17).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 3,733.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 17 males and 14 females.

Among the victims are 06 males and 02 females aged between 30-59 years and 11 males and 12 females aged 60 and above.