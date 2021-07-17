Daily coronavirus case tally at 1,447

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 467 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,447.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 283,507.

As many as 255,833 recoveries and 3,733 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 23,972 active cases are currently under medical care.