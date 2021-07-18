Sri Lanka reports 46 more COVID-19 deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 46 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (July 17).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 3,779.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 16 females and 30 males.

None of them are aged below 30 years, thirteen victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 33 are aged 60 and above.