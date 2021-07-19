21 political parties submit proposals for reforming election structure and electoral law

The Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to identify appropriate reforms of the election laws and the electoral system, chaired by the Leader of the House and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, has received proposals from 21 recognized political parties.



In addition, 155 proposals from the public and civil society organizations have been received for the purpose of Reforming Election Structure and Electoral Law, the Secretary to the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to identify appropriate reforms of the election laws and the electoral system, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera said.

Time period allotted to submit proposals and ideas to the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to identify appropriate reforms of the election laws and the electoral system chaired by the Leader of the House and Foreign minister Dinesh Gunawardena ended on July 15th.

Accordingly, United National Freedom Front, Mavubima Janatha Pakshaya, Sri Lanka Freedom Party – Udunuwara Branch, Democratic Left Front, The Liberal Party, Eelam People’s Democratic Party – EPDP, Democratic United National Front, Akhila Ilankai Tamil Mahasabha, United Peace Alliance, Communist Party of Sri Lanka, Ceylon Workers Congress, Social Democratic Party of Tamils – SDPT, Mahajana Eksath Peramuna, Socialist Alliance, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Sinhaladeepa Jathika Peramuna, Lanka Sama Samaja Party, Samaththuwa Kadchi , United National Party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress have submitted their proposals.

The proposals submitted will be taken up at the forthcoming Parliamentary Select Committee meetings.

Meanwhile, PAFFREL, one of the leading election monitoring organizations in the country, which appeared before the Select Committee on the 14th, presented its proposals to Dinesh Gunawardena and other Committee members.

The next Committee meeting is scheduled to convene on July 28 in Parliament.