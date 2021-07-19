COVID-19: Another 980 new cases confirmed

The Ministry of Health reports that another 980 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (July 19).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 285,912.

Presently 20,285 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 261,848.