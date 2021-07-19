Daily coronavirus case tally at 1,464

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 484 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,464.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 286,419.

As many as 261,848 recoveries and 3,827 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 20,792 active cases are currently under medical care.