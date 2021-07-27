Sri Lanka has registered 48 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (July 26).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 4,195.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 28 males and 20 females.

Reportedly, among the victims are one male aged below 30 years, 09 victims aged between 30-59 years, and 38 others aged 60 and above.