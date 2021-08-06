Showers possible in four districts today

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

In the meantime, several spells of showers can be expected in Western and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Chilaw to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Chilaw to Mannar via Puttalam can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Chilaw to Galle via Colombo can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.