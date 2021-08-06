Revised guidelines on employee attendance in public sector

The government has decided to once again revise the procedure to be followed in recalling employees in the public sector back to work.

Accordingly, it has been decided that only employees who are essential should be called to the offices from Monday (16).

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that the respective Heads of government institutions are allowed to decided on the number of staff members to be called for work.

Meanwhile a decision has also been taken to postpone all state function until September 01, in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.