Revised guidelines on employee attendance in public sector

Revised guidelines on employee attendance in public sector

August 6, 2021   03:36 pm

The government has decided to once again revise the procedure to be followed in recalling employees in the public sector back to work.

Accordingly, it has been decided that only employees who are essential should be called to the offices from Monday (16).

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that the respective Heads of government institutions are allowed to decided on the number of staff members to be called for work.

Meanwhile a decision has also been taken to postpone all state function until September 01, in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories